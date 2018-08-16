Steve Perry’s New Song “No Erasin” Surfaces

Journey fans never stopped believing and now the time has arrived.

An audio clip of “No Erasin,” which is believed to be the first single from former Journey singer Steve Perry’s forthcoming solo album “Traces” has appeared online.

The long-awaited third solo album from the music legend will be released on October 5 via Fantasy Records. His last solo album was released in 1994.

Steve is also set for an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” on October 7th.

What do you think of the song? Was it worth the wait?