Steve Vai leads almost 8,000 guitarists in attempt to break “Hey Joe” world record

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Steve Vai helped a group of almost 8,000 guitarists break a world record. The legendary axe man was in Wrocław, Poland, last weekend to take part in the annual Thanks Jimi Festival, where he led a group of guitarists in a performance of the Jimi Hendrix classic “Hey Joe.”

“Beautiful day in Wrocław breaking the world record for the most guitar players performing ‘Hey Joe’ at the same time. I think it was 7,968!” Vai shared on Instagram. “It sounded like someone kicked a bee hive! It was glorious to see all those folks playing guitars and enjoying the event. Really quite amazing.”

He added, “Poland knows how to have a good time!”

Each year the guitar festival attempts to break the world record for the most guitarists performing the Hendrix classic. According to Guitar World, the first attempt in 2003 featured 588 players, while last year’s included 7,676 guitarists.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.