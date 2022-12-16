Steve Van Zandt, Billy Joel & more pay tribute to The Rascals’ Dino Danell

Stephen Paley/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

As previously reported, Dino Danelli, drummer for the ’60s group The Rascals, died Thursday at the age of 78. Upon hearing the news, plenty of artists took to social media to pay tribute to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt, who produced and directed the concert/theatrical event about the band, The Rascals: Once Upon a Dream, tweeted, “RIP Dino Danelli. One of the greatest drummers of all time. Rascals 1965-1971. Disciples Of Soul 1982-1984. On Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theater in Once Upon A Dream 2013.”

Van Zandt’s wife, Maureen, who also produced and directed the show, called Danelli “a brilliant drummer and artist,” adding, “I’ll never forget all the happy moments we spent on Broadway during the run of our Rascals show. An original Disciple. An original, period.”

Billy Joel also paid tribute, tweeting, “He was one of the greatest drummers in popular music. My deepest sympathy to his family,” while KISS’ Paul Stanley noted, “Dino was a drummer in a class of very few and a great guy. … What style. So great to watch and listen to.”

