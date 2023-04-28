Steve Winwood added to King Charles’ coronation concert

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Steve Winwood is the latest performer ready to celebrate England’s new king. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has been added to King Charles’ The Coronation Concert, taking place Sunday, May 7, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“I was alive and just about remember the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I, together with millions and millions of other people all around the globe, am a lifelong monarchist,” Winwood shares. “So to be included in the Coronation celebrations of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla is for me a lifetime achievement for which I’m extremely humbled and honored.”

And Winwood will be getting some help with his performance. He’ll be joined by the Commonwealth virtual choir, made up of choirs and individuals from over 40 Commonwealth countries.

In addition to Winwood, The Coronation Concert will include performances by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Nicole Scherzinger, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel and Freya Ridings.

