Steven Spielberg Regrets Editing Out Guns From ‘E.T.’

Steven Spielberg recently shared that he regrets editing out the guns from E.T. and explained why he feels that way today.

Spielberg said, “It was a mistake to edit out the guns, adding, I never should have done that.”

He continued, “E.T. is a product of its era, and no films should be revised based on the lenses we now are, either voluntarily or being forced, to peer through.”

He added, “All our movies are a kind of a signpost of where we were when we made them, what the world was like, and what the world was receiving when we got those stories out there.”

