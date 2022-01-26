Steven Tyler announces plans for 2022 Grammy Awards Viewing Party, featuring performance by Miley Cyrus

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund

Steven Tyler has unveiled details of the 2022 edition of his annual Janie’s Fund Grammy Awards Viewing Party, set for April 3 at the Hollywood Palladium, which will feature a special headlining performance by Miley Cyrus.

In a press release, the Aerosmith frontman officially announced Miley as the entertainer for the fourth annual installment of gala, which benefits his Janie’s Fund charity. Tyler chose Cyrus because of her support for Janie’s Fund, which aims to help female victims of abuse and neglect.

“The support that this GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party has received is incredibly moving, and we can’t wait to continue the tradition this year,” Steven says in a statement. “Miley joined me in this important work when we launched Janie’s Fund in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women. I can’t think of another artist that better aligns with our mission…It’s going to be an incredible night.”

Aside from a special performance, the festivities will include an auction, a red carpet, a cocktail hour and more. Among those serving as event chairs are Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Jim Carrey, Sharon Stone, John Stamos, Kelsey Grammer and Terry Crews. Elton John, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Tiffany Haddish and Bill Maher are among the honorary chairs for the event.

Tyler’s first viewing party was held in 2018 and, since then, the event has raised more than $7.6 million for Janie’s Fund.

