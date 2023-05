Well, not really – but that’s the premise of a new tour promo starring Tyler and Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson.

In the clip, Tyler calls Robinson and pitches a long list of alternate tour names – very few of which are an improvement.

Robinson’s Black Crowes will support the ‘Peace Out’ tour, which launches Sept. 2nd in Philadelphia.

If you were launching a farewell tour, what would you call it?

Warning: Explicit language