Steven Tyler is an Ordained Minister?

Apparently, becoming an ordained minister isn’t all that costly or difficult to do. Just ask Steven Tyler.

The legendary Aerosmith frontman says he is now an ordained minister and he wants to marry Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

During a brief chat with TMZ, Tyler said he and Mick Fleetwood were going to go around the country marrying people. Tyler said he took an online course and became a minister for $80.

Have you ever married anybody? Are you an ordained minister?