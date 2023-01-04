Steven Tyler pulls out of Alzheimer’s benefit due to ongoing health issues

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Steven Tyler has pulled out of yet another event. The Aerosmith frontman was set to appear and be honored at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas next month, but his manager tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal he will no longer take part due to ongoing health issues.

“Steven’s doctors have instructed him to take care of himself, but he will be back this year,” manager Larry Rudolph tells the paper, which says he won’t be making any public appearances until at least the spring.

Last month, Tyler’s undisclosed health issues forced Aerosmith to cancel the final five shows of their Las Vegas residency. The announcement of his Power of Love Gala departure comes just a week after a woman named Julia Holcomb came forward with a decades-old sexual assault claim. Holcolmb, who Tyler allegedly had a relationship with in the ’70s when she was 16, sued him for sexual assault, assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The Power of Love Gala, taking place February 18 at the MGM Grand, raises money for Alzheimer’s research. So far there’s no word on who’ll replace Tyler.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.