Steven Tyler-signed T-shirts on sale now to benefit Aerosmith singer’s Janie’s Fund charity

Courtesy of Janie’s Fund/CITIZEN-T

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler‘s Janie’s Fund charity has partnered with the CITIZEN-T project and visual artist Brian Fox to offer a limited-edition designer T-shirt featuring a portrait of the rock legend, each one signed by Tyler.

Only 100 shirts are available, priced at $300, and money raised by the sale will benefit the Janie’s Fund’s LifeSet program, which provides therapeutic support for young women between the ages of 17 and 22 that have experienced various forms of abuse.

The T-shirts are previously used or recycled items that are given new life with the Tyler portrait art, and are presented in zero-waste packaging. You can buy the shirts now at JaniesFund.org; purchases are limited to five per person.

“The fusion of art, sustainable fashion and recovery is perfectly aligned with our values,” says Janie’s Fund executive Richard Shaw. “We’ve been fortunate to partner with artist Brian Fox since Janie’s Fund was launched in 2015, and this CITIZEN-T collaboration is directly bringing our passion forward to create more awareness to this issue that Steven cares deeply about.”

Adds CITIZEN-T founder Stephanie Dillon, “Many of us have been inspired by Aerosmith’s artistry for years but this work to bring awareness and raise funds to help others overcome their trauma is something I’m deeply connected to, and it’s so very timely and needed. We hope this is just the first of what will be many collaborations to help girls and the environment heal.”

