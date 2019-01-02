Steven Tyler’s ‘Janie’s Fund’ Helps Young Women In Need

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler ended 2018 with a hefty charitable donation.

Tyler’s “Janie’s Fund” charity made a year-end donation of $532,000 to programs aimed at helping victims of childhood trauma who have aged out of foster care.

Tyler says he’s met ‘so many young women’ who need help, saying “trauma doesn’t stop at 18”.

‘Janie’s Fund’ is named for Aerosmith’s 1989 hit “Janie’s Got A Gun”, about a girl who was abused by her father.

What charities do you plan to support in 2019?