Steven Van Zandt calls out fan complaining about length of Bruce Springsteen show

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are currently on their North American tour, and E Streeter Steven Van Zandt has no time for folks complaining about the show.

When one person tweeted about being upset the band is now playing 26 songs instead of the 28 they started out with, Little Steven couldn’t keep quiet.

“Only a**holes pretending to be fans evaluate a show by the number of songs that get played or the time spent on stage,” he responded. “Real fans enjoy the intimate exchange of energy they and the band experience that is unique to the night they are there.”

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s tour hits Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.

