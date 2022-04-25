Stevie Nicks adds headlining dates to 2022 tour schedule

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Stevie Nicks has booked a bunch of festival dates for 2022, but now she’s added four headlining shows to her schedule.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform June 10 in Ridgefield, WA, June 12 in Mountain View, CA, June 16 in Salt Lake City, UT and June 21 in Noblesville, IN. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29 via LiveNation.com.

That’s in addition to her shows May 11 at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, and May 14 at the Gorge in George, Washington. Vanessa Carlton will open those shows.

As previously reported, Stevie will also headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 7, Bonnaroo on June 19 and Jazz Aspen Snowmass on September 4.

In addition, she’ll perform September 17 at Asbury Park, NJ’s Sea.Hear.Now festival, September 24 at Bridgeport, CT’s Sound on Sound Festival, and September 30 at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA.

