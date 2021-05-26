Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper to perform at the 2021 Shaky Knees Festival in October

Courtesy of Shaky Knees Festival

Stevie Nicks has added another festival performance to her growing 2021 tour itinerary. The Fleetwood Mac singer has been confirmed as a headliner for this year’s edition of the Shaky Knees Music Festival, which takes place October 22-24 at Atlanta’s Central Park.

Nicks will close out the first day of the event, while the other headlining acts, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels and alternative rockers The Strokes, will perform on October 23 and 24, respectively.

Alice Cooper, Living Colour and Mammoth WVH — the new band led by the late Eddie Van Halen‘s son, Wolfgang — are among the many other artists on the bill.

Tickets for the festival go on sale later today at 1 p.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ShakyKneesFestival.com.

Nicks currently is confirmed to perform at three other U.S. festivals this year: in early September at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival in Snowmass, Colorado, and the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa, California, and in October at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Stevie will be performing twice at the ACL Music Festival.

