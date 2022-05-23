Stevie Nicks among artists featured on soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming ‘Elvis’ biopic

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage; Warner Bros. Pictures

Stevie Nicks is one of the many artists confirmed to appear on the soundtrack to Elvis, the upcoming biopic about rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley by Moulin Rouge! and Romeo + Juliet director Baz Luhrmann.

The album also will include “original songs and recordings” from Elvis himself, as well as contributions from Chris Isaak, Rufus Thomas, Jack White, Gary Clark Jr., Kacey Musgraves, Jazmine Sullivan, Tame Impala, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Eminem and CeeLo Green, and Elton John collaborators Pnau.

A track list for the soundtrack has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, a second official trailer for Elvis debuted May 23 at Warner Bros. Pictures’ YouTube channel.

Elvis stars Austin Butler in the title role and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film premieres in theaters on June 24.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.