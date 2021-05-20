Stevie Nicks among the headlining acts at the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Courtesy of Austin City Limits Music Festival

Stevie Nicks is among headliners for the 20th anniversary edition of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, which will take place in Austin, Texas, over two weekends this fall: October 1-3 and October 8-10.

The Fleetwood Mac singer posted a short message on her social media pages sharing her feelings about playing the festival: “I can’t wait!”

The event’s other headliners are Miley Cyrus, country legend George Strait, Billie Eilish, Erykah Badu, DaBaby and Rüfüs Du Sol.

Among the dozens of other artists on the bill are Tanya Tucker, Asleep at the Wheel, Greta Van Fleet, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Band of Horses, Bleachers and Finneas.

Some of the artists on the lineup will only play one of the two weekends.

Tickets go on sale today at 1 p.m. ET. General admission tickets will be available for purchase, along with a variety of VIP and Platinum tickets and hotel packages. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ACLFestival.com.

Nicks also is scheduled to perform in early September at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival in Snowmass, Colorado, and the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa, California.

