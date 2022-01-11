Stevie Nicks and Robert Plant part of lineup for Bonnaroo 2022 festival

Courtesy of Bonnaroo

Stevie Nicks and Robert Plant are among the many acts set to perform at Bonnaroo 2022, taking place June 16-19 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The Fleetwood Mac singer will headline the festival’s final day, Sunday, June 19. The Led Zeppelin frontman will be performing on Friday, June 17, with acclaimed country-bluegrass artist Alison Krauss, with whom he recorded the 2021 duets album Raise the Roof — a follow-up to their Grammy-winning 2007 collaboration Raising Sand.

Other artists headlining Bonnaroo this year include country group The Chicks, rockers Tool and Machine Gun Kelly, and rappers J. Cole, 21 Savage and Roddy Ricch.

The bill also includes Herbie Hancock, CHVRCHES, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Tove Lo, Puscifer, The War on Drugs, All Time Low and Bleachers.

Additionally, hit songwriter, producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff will lead the annual Bonnaroo SuperJam, which will be inspired by the year 1984.

Tickets go on sale this to the general public this Thursday, January 13, at noon CT. For the full lineup and ticket info, visit Bonnaroo.com.

Bonnaroo 2022 will mark the first time the festival has taken place since 2019. After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 event, Bonnaroo was set to return in September 2021 before being scrapped again due to the effects of Hurricane Ida.

Nicks currently has one other performance on her 2022 schedule, taking place at Colorado’s JAS Aspen Snowmass in early September. Plant’s Bonnaroo performance with Krauss will come at the tail end of a brief U.S. tour that the duo have lined up in June in support of Raise the Roof.

