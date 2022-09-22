Stevie Nicks Announces New Release in Handwritten Letter

Stevie Nicks has announced a new release via a handwritten letter! The songstress shared the letter on social media on Wednesday announcing her cover of “For What It’s Worth.” The letter reads: “I am so excited to release my new song this Friday. It’s called ‘For What It’s Worth’ and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now. I always wanted to interpret it thru the eyes of a woman- and it seems like today, in the times that we live in, that it has a lot to say. I can’t wait for you to hear it.” The cover is set for release on Friday. How do you think Stevie Nicks’ cover of the song will sound? Which Stevie Nicks solo songs are your favorites?

