Stevie Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time as a solo act on Friday.

Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by fellow artist Harry Styles who described her as “everything you could ever want in a lady, a lover and a friend.

“Nicks, who also performed several songs at the event, said she hopes her work is “opening up the door for other women.”

She was first inducted in 1998 with the band Fleetwood Mac.