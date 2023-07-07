Stevie Nicks Box Set Is Coming….

Stevie Nicks is sharing more information about her new box set.

“Complete Studio Albums & Rarities” features ten CDs of Nicks’ solo materials.

It includes eight remastered records and two CDs of rarities with 23 hard-to-find recordings, including non-album tracks such as contributions to film and television and B-sides.

“Complete Studio Albums & Rarities” will be released on July 28.

