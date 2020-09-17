Stevie Nicks Concert Film Heading To Theaters

Can Stevie Nicks help save movie theaters? The singer will be bringing her 24 Karat Gold concert film to theaters next month. The film was recorded during her 2016-17 concert tour, which Nicks describes as “my all-time favorite tour”. Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold the Concert will screen in theaters for two nights only – Oct. 21st and 25th. Tickets go on sale next week at www.stevienicksfilm.com. 24 Karat Gold will also be released as a live album Oct. 30th. Why aren’t more concert films released to theaters?