Stevie Nicks Considering Move to Another Planet

While Bruce Springsteen and Tommy Lee have said they might move to another country if President Donald Trump is reelected, Stevie Nicks has taken the concept one step further. She says she’d consider moving to “another planet.”

Nicks makes the revelation in the new issue of Variety, saying, “I don’t want to live in a country that is so divisive. If this starts over and there’s another four years of this, then I’m going –- but we’re not welcome anywhere.”

Her solution: Turn a spaceship into a modern Noah’s Ark and leave the planet for the duration of the presidency. “Maybe I can talk Elon Musk into giving us a jet and letting me pick 50 people, and we’re like the ark,” Nicks says. “Then someone can take us and let us live on another planet until the next four years are over.”

Is it immature for people to threaten to leave if they don’t get their way?