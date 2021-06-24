Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company, Jimmy Buffett among headliners for 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest

Courtesy of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The lineup has been unveiled for the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which traditionally is held during two weeks in late April and early May but was moved to October this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among this year’s headliners are Stevie Nicks, Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company, Jimmy Buffett and modern rockers the Foo Fighters.

Other artists on the bill include The Beach Boys, The Black Crowes, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, Boz Scaggs, Randy Newman, The Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Rickie Lee Jones, Tower of Power and Irma Thomas.

Additionally, the festival will feature a tribute to New Orleans music legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dr. John, who died in 2019, and Ziggy Marley playing the songs of his father, reggae icon Bob Marley.

Many artists on the 2021 Jazz Fest lineup also had been scheduled to play last year’s event, which was canceled because of COVID-19. However, The Who, who had been scheduled to play a headlining set at the 2020 festival, is not included on the 2021 bill.

Jazz Fest 2021 will take place October 8-17. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit NOJazzFest.com.

