Stevie Nicks drops “Thousand Days” from upcoming ‘Complete Studio Albums & Rarities’ box set

Stevie Nicks fans are getting another taste of her upcoming box set, Complete Studio Albums & Rarities, which is due out July 28.

The singer has just dropped a remastered version of “Thousand Days,” which she wrote for her 1985 album, Rock A Little. It wound up as the B-side of “Blue Denim,” which appeared on Stevie’s 1994 album, Street Angel. It was also included in the 1998 box set, The Enchanted Works of Stevie Nicks.

Complete Studio Albums & Rarities will feature all eight of Nicks’ solo records, with many of them remastered from the original analog masters. There will also be a Rarities album with 23 non-album tracks.

The box set is being released in a variety of formats, including a 16-LP limited edition set, which will consist of 3,000 numbered copies, pressed on crystal clear vinyl. Three of the albums — Street Angel, Trouble in Shangri-La and In Your Dreams — are making their vinyl debut.

Complete Studio Albums & Rarities is available for preorder now.

Stevie has several tour dates on the book for the rest of the year. Her next show, a co-headlining date with Billy Joel, is happening August 5 in Columbus, Ohio. A complete list of dates can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

