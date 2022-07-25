Stevie Nicks expands 2022 tour with new fall headlining shows

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Stevie Nicks has added a dozen headlining dates to her upcoming 2022 U.S. tour, which includes appearances at five festivals.

The newly announced shows run from a September 13 concert in Clarkston, Michigan through an October 28 performance in West Palm Beach, Florida. Nicks’ tour also will visit Los Angeles, Massachusetts, Maine, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Stevie’s pal, singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton, will open all 12 shows. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, July 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

“Here we go!” Stevie says in a statement about the trek. “I’m so excited to be back on the road and can’t wait to see everyone.”

Nicks’ festival performances are scheduled for September 4 at Jazz Aspen Snowmass in Snowmass, Colorado; September 8 and September 10 at Ravinia in Highland Park, Illinois; September 17 at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey; September 24 at Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Sound on Sound Festival; and September 30 at Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Fest in Dana Point, California.

For more information about Stevie’s tour schedule, visit StevieNicksOfficial.com.

