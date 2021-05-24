Stevie Nicks featured on new track from Maroon 5’s upcoming album, ‘JORDI’

ABC Audio; Interscope Records/222 Records

Stevie Nicks is among several guest artists that will appear on pop group Maroon 5‘s latest studio album, JORDI, which is due out June 11.

The Fleetwood Mac singer is featured on a track called “Remedy.” Other guest appearances on the record include rap star Meghan Thee Stallion on Maroon 5’s the current single, “Beautiful Mistakes”; singer, rapper and songwriter blackbear; Oscar and Grammy winner H.E.R.; Zimbabwean artist Bantu; and the late rapper Juice WRLD.

Meanwhile, Nicks currently is confirmed to perform at three U.S. festivals later this year: at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival in Snowmass, Colorado, in early September; at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa, California; and the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas, in October. Stevie will be performing twice at the ACL Music Festival.

Here’s the track list of the deluxe edition of JORDI:

“Beautiful Mistakes” — featuring Megan thee Stallion

“Lost”

“Echo” — featuring blackbear

“Lovesick”

“Remedy” — featuring Stevie Nicks

“Seasons”

“One Light” — featuring Bantu

“Convince Me Otherwise” — featuring H.E.R.

“Nobody’s Love”

“Can’t Leave You Alone” — featuring Juice WRLD

“Memories”

“Memories (Remix)” — featuring Nipsey Hussle and YG

“Button” — featuring Anuel, AA and Tainy*

“Lifestyle” — Jason Derulo featuring Adam Levine*

* = Bonus tracks on the Target physical version.

