Stevie Nicks featured on upcoming Gorillaz album, ‘Cracker Island,’ due out in 2023

ABC Audio; Parlophone

Stevie Nicks is among the guest artists who have contributed to Cracker Island, the just-announced upcoming eighth studio album by Gorillaz, the virtual alternative rock band led by Blur frontman Damon Albarn.

Cracker Island, which will be the cartoon group’s first new studio effort since 2020’s Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, will be released on February 24, 2023.

Nicks is featured on a song called “Oil.” Other guests contributors on the record include Beck, Tame Impala and newly crowned MTV VMA Artist of the Year Bad Bunny.

The album’s title track, which features acclaimed bassist Thundercat, debuted in June. Another new song from Cracker Island, “New Gold” featuring Tame Impala and rapper Bootie Brown, has just been released as an advance digital track, while a companion music video has premiered on YouTube.

Various versions of Cracker Island can be preordered now at Gorillaz.com.

Gorillaz will launch a North American headlining tour on September 11 in Vancouver, Canada.

Here’s the full Cracker Island track list:

“Cracker Island” — featuring Thundercat

“Oil” — featuring Stevie Nicks

“The Tired Influencer”

“Tarantula”

“Silent Running” — featuring Adeleye Omotayo

“New Gold” — featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

“Baby Queen”

“Tormenta” — featuring Bad Bunny

“Skinny Ape”

“Possession Island” — featuring Beck

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.