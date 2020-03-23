Stevie Nicks getting through quarantine with the help of Harry Styles

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

Nicholas Hunt/WireImageLike seemingly everyone else in the world, Stevie Nicks is practicing social distancing and staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. She's posted a message on social media explaining how she's been spending her time during quarantine, and it couldn't be more on-brand.

In a note festooned with hand-drawn hearts and stars, Stevie writes, "Dear everyone, I know you are doing everything you can help the situation we are all in. I am staying in with my Goddaughters and my assistant Karen -- and all our dogs -- Lily, Luna and Mana -- trying to think of creative things to do."

"I am getting all my paintings and drawings out, listening to music (mostly Harry Styles' Fine Line) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry," she adds. "Way to go, H. -- it is your Rumours."

Stevie and Harry Styles happen to be good friends. Not only are Stevie and her band Fleetwood Mac some of Harry's biggest musical influences, he even inducted her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For Stevie to compare his latest album, Fine Line, to Fleetwood Mac's biggest and most legendary album, Rumours, is high praise indeed from the White Witch of Rock 'n Roll.

Stevie's note continues, "My advice for all this free time and terrible news is -- Just Dance -- This will pass -- Love will find a way -- It always does. Love, Stevie. P.S. I'll be in touch..."

opyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.