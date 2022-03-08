Stevie Nicks, Green Day headlining 2022 Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey

ABC Audio; FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

Stevie Nicks and Green Day are set to headline the 2022 Sea.Hear.Now festival, taking place September 17-18 is Asbury Park, New Jersey. The Fleetwood Mac singer will top the bill on the event’s first day, while the veteran pop-punk group will close out the fest on the 18th.

The bill also includes Gary Clark Jr., Cage the Elephant, My Morning Jacket, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Skip Marley and Courtney Barnett, among others.

In addition to the music, Sea.Hear.Now festival-goers can also enjoy two-day surfing contest.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, March 9, at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SeaHearNowFestival.com.

Nicks is confirmed to perform at four other U.S. festivals this year — on May 7 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival; on June 19 at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee; in early September at the JAS Aspen Snowmass event in Snowmass, Colorado; and at the Sound on Sound festival, which is scheduled for September 24 and 25 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Green Day, meanwhile, has three other U.S. festival appearances lined up this year — on March 19 at the Innings Festival in Tampa, Florida; April 29 at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta; and September 24 at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware.

