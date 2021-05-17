Stevie Nicks, Guns N’ Roses among artists headlining 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley festival

Courtesy of BottleRock Napa Valley

Stevie Nicks, Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters will headline the 2021 edition of the BottleRock Napa Valley music and wine festival, which now is scheduled for September 3-5 in Napa, California.

Other veteran artists on the bill include The Village People, Mavis Staples, and ex-Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison. Harrison will be teaming up with one-time Talking Heads touring guitarist Adrian Belew and Brooklyn, New York-based group Turkuaz for a set celebrating his old band’s 1980 album, Remain in Light.

Also playing are Full Moonalice, a band featuring ex-Jefferson Starship bassist Pete Sears and Chambers Brothers frontman Lester Chambers.

Nicks was originally scheduled to headline BottleRock 2020 alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dave Matthews Band before the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full festival lineup and all ticket info, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com.

