Stevie Nicks helps Vanessa Carlton have a "Beautiful" Broadway debut

Thursday night marked Vanessa's Broadway debut, playing Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King musical. Afterwards, Stevie came backstage to congratulate Vanessa on her milestone.

Vanessa will star in Beautiful for 10 weeks. On July 4th, she and the real Carole King will perform together with the show's cast on the PBS Special A Capitol Fourth, which airs live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

As for Stevie, she'll rejoin Fleetwood Mac in August as the band launches the Australian leg of their current tour. The band returns to North America in October for more dates.

