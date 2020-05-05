Stevie Nicks hoping to work on "Rhiannon"-themed movie and book while on lockdown

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagicStevie Nicks says she's hoping to use her time during the COVID-19 lockdown to work on a number of interesting projects, although she reveals that her plans have been hampered a bit by a bout with Epstein-Barr virus that began in January.

The legendary Fleetwood Mac singer tells Rolling Stone that she had intended to take 2020 off from touring anyway, with the intention of working on a "Rhiannon" book and movie based on the Welsh myth that inspired her famous Fleetwood Mac song.

She adds, "And I want to maybe work with some different producers…I don't know what I want to do! I just know that I don't want a tour!"

Another project Stevie says is on her to-do list is to begin setting to music many "beautiful poems" inspired by the Rhiannon myth that she's written over the last 30 years and has "kept very quiet."

Nicks says she has a lot of other poetry she's amassed and would like to compile it in a book.

"If I never write another poem, it would be okay. Because I have that much poetry," she maintains. "I have enough poetry to write a really big poetry book if I ever wanted to. As soon as I get a little bit of energy back, that's what I'll start doing."

Stevie adds that she's spending a lot of time watching the news and the TV medical drama New Amsterdam, which, she says, "I could write an entire album [about]."

The singer also reveals that she's been battling Epstein-Barr virus since January, which has messed with her sleep schedule: She doesn't get to bed until six or seven in the morning, then has someone wake her up at 2 p.m.

