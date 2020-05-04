Stevie Nicks Is Working On A “Rhiannon” Movie?! AWESOME!!!!

Besides binge-watching the news and medical dramas during the coronavirus lockdown, Stevie Nicks has been working on a big project.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Fleetwood Mac singer revealed that she’s writing a film adaptation to the band’s 1975 hit “Rhiannon”.

Following the conclusion of their tour last year, Nicks told her bandmates that she was taking 2020 off to pen the script, adding that she wanted to be off the road for a bit.

Nicks also hints that she might record some poetry based on the title that she’s “kept very quiet” for the past three decades.

