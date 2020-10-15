Stevie Nicks Joins TikTok to Recreate Viral “Cranberry Dreams”

Moment With Roller Skates Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks is getting in on the action after the band’s song, “Dreams” goes viral. Stevie recreated the “Cranberry Dreams” video on roller skates, complete with her own touches of a grand piano, numerous candlesticks, glass-covered plants, and a maximalist staircase painted in what appears to be a pastoral oceanside scene. “Dreams” became viral again after a YouTube star, Nathan Apodaca, posted a video of him listening to the song whilst skating to work and drinking cranberry juice. Who did it better Stevie Nicks or Nathan Apodaca?