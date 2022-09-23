Stevie Nicks on why she recorded “For What It’s Worth”: “It covers everything everybody’s fighting against”

Rhino Entertainment Company/WMG

Stevie Nicks‘ new version of the 1966 Buffalo Springfield classic “For What It’s Worth (Stop, Hey, What’s that Sound)” is out now — but she says she’s wanted to record it since 1968.

Speaking to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Stevie explains that she was a fan of the song, penned by Stephen Stills, when it first came out. When she was living in San Francisco in 1968, she told herself, “I’m going to record that song one day.” Then, earlier this year, Stevie says, “It just came into my head”; she recorded the song in May.

Stevie claims she had “no idea” that Stephen originally wrote the track about the Sunset Strip curfew riots in LA in the ’60s. But she feels that “For What It’s Worth” is relevant today because in that song, Stills managed “to cover everything that everybody’s complaining about, and fighting against, in the entire world.”

The song includes the lyrics, “There’s battle lines being drawn/nobody’s right, if everybody’s wrong.”

“He managed, in that song, to touch on everything so subtly,” she explains. “You could have said, ‘Okay, is that song about gun violence? Is that song about women’s rights? Is it about immigration?’…you could take it all in, to be about anything that you personally wanted it to be about.”

Stevie tells Lowe it “seemed to be the right time” to cut the song and adds that her message to fans is, “I hope that…whatever your views on anything are, I hope that you can rise above that and take it for what it is. And also, I just hope you like the song.”

