Stevie Nicks postpones two shows due to “Covid illness within the band”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks‘ solo tour is being put on pause thanks to COVID-19. The Fleetwood Mac singer announced that her shows Thursday in San Francisco and Sunday in Sacramento are being postponed “due to a Covid illness within the band.”

“Stevie has loved being back on stage and is so sorry to disappoint the fans,” reads a post on social media, “but she and the band are taking all safety precautions and will be back soon.”

Stevie’s next solo tour date is scheduled for March 30 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She’s also due to reunite with Billy Joel for another co-headlining show on April 8 in Arlington, Texas. A complete list of Stevie dates can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

