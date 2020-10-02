Stevie Nicks releasing new song next week, discusses Lindsey Buckingham's firing from Fleetwood Mac

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Since COVID-19 hit, Stevie Nicks has penned several emotional missives begging fans to wear masks and observe social distancing. But she’s also making music.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the rock legend will release a song called “Show Them the Way” on October 9. Nicks tells the newspaper that the song was inspired by a dream she had ahead of the 2008 election, in which she was performing at a political benefit for iconic figures in history.

Stevie explains that in her dream, Martin Luther King Jr. walked her into the ballroom, where she found John and Bobby Kennedy waiting for her, as well as John Lewis.

While she wrote the song within days of having the dream, she’s decided to release it now because, she maintains, we’re in a “very strange and dangerous time.” Regarding who Nicks will vote for in the presidential election, she reveals, “Well — I’m not for Trump, so that’s that.”

In the Los Angeles Times article, Nicks also discusses the 2018 firing of Lindsey Buckingham from Fleetwood Mac, which Stevie reportedly initiated after she became angry at the way he was behaving toward her at that year’s MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring the band.

Nicks says the split had been “a long time coming,” admitting that evening was the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”

“It makes me very, very sad,” she tells the paper.

Stevie also reveals that she hasn’t spoken with Lindsey in a couple of years, although she did write him a note after he suffered a heart attack in 2019 that read, “You better take care of yourself. You better take it easy and you better do everything they tell you and get your voice back and feel the grace that you have made it through this.”

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.