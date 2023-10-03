Stevie Nicks Says There’s ‘No Reason’ to Continue Fleetwood Mac

“Rumour” has it that Fleetwood Mac could be coming to an end.

According to singer Stevie Nicks, the band has “no reason” to continue after the death of bandmate Christine McVie.

“When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her,” Nicks said in an interview with Vulture. “You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean?”

She continued, “She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac. Christine was my best friend.”

“When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this,” Nicks noted. “There’s no reason to.”

Why or why shouldn’t Fleetwood Mac continue? Do you agree with Stevie Nicks? What other bands should have stopped after the death of a member?