Stevie Nicks Shares A Preview From ’24 Karat Gold’ Concert Film!

Stevie Nicks is giving fans a taste of her upcoming concert film 24 Karat Gold the Concert.

The 90-second clip features Nicks making her stage entrance and performing “Rhiannon”. Previously, Nicks shared a full-song performance of “Gypsy”.

24 Karat Gold was filmed during Nicks’ 2016-17 concert tour. It will screen in theaters two nights only on Oct. 21st and 25th, and be released as a live album on Oct. 30th.

Have you ever seen Stevie Nicks live? Is she better performing solo or with Fleetwood Mac? I love her either way!

