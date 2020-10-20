Stevie Nicks, Stephen Stills, Jackson Browne & more on tap for virtual Tom Petty birthday festival

Courtesy of Tom Petty

Today marks what would’ve been the 70th birthday of Tom Petty, and to commemorate the milestone, an impressive lineup of music stars, including Stevie Nicks, Stephen Stills and Jackson Browne, will be taking part in a virtual festival that will be streamed this Friday, October 23, via TomPetty.com.

Among the other artists and celebrities scheduled to perform or make an appearance during the celebration are Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and keyboardist Benmont Tench, The Byrds‘ Roger McGuinn, The Bangles‘ Susanna Hoffs, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Lenny Kravitz, Jakob Dylan, George Harrison‘s son Dhani Harrison, Adam Sandler, Kiefer Sutherland, Beck, producer Rick Rubin and many more.

Additionally, the stream will feature never-before-seen live footage of Petty and the Heartbreakers. The event takes place one week after the release of Wildflowrs and All the Rest, the box set that offers an expanded look at the sessions that yielded Petty’s acclaimed 1994 solo album, Wildflowers.

Petty was born October 20, 1950. He died October 2, 2017, at age 66.

By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.