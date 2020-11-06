Stevie Nicks teams up with Miley Cyrus on "Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)"

RCA Records

Stevie Nicks gave pop superstar Miley Cyrus her blessing before Cyrus used a sample of Nicks’ classic solo tune “Edge of Seventeen” on Miley’s latest single, “Midnight Sky.”

Now, the two are teaming up for a bona fide mashup of the two songs, “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix).” The remix features Stevie’s vocals and seamlessly combines the music and lyrics of both songs.

Nicks posted a note about the collaboration on her Twitter feed that reads, “Duet with @MileyCyrus…Magical! Loved singing with her!”

Cyrus added in her own tweet, “@StevieNicks has always been my idol & an inspiration. It’s an honor to now call her my friend and collaborator.”

“Midnight Sky” and “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)” will appear on Cyrus’ seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, which comes out on November 27.

By Andrea Tuccillo

