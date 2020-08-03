Stevie Nicks Tells Upcoming Artists To Save Money……For Rehab??

Stevie Nicks is imploring up and coming artists to put away $30,000.

It’s not for a rainy day fund or a down payment for a house. Nicks says the money is for rehab.

Stevie spoke about her issues with drug addiction during a BBC Radio interview saying, “I wouldn’t advise anybody to get into it because if you do, I tell everybody open a savings account and start saving money for your rehab bill because it’s going to cost 30,000 bucks to go and get off these drugs so just don’t start.”

Nicks opened up about her former drug dependency earlier this year. She said, “I don’t think you can tell a drug addict what to do, I think a drug addict has to wake up one morning and say and say, ‘I’m a drug addict and I’m dying and I’m not going to do it anymore.'”

Do you know someone who spent a lot of money on therapy or addiction treatment?