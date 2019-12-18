Stevie Nicks to perform at 30th anniversary Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival in September

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty ImagesFleetwood Mac just wrapped up their lengthy A Evening with Fleetwood Mac tour last month, but Stevie Nicks is already making plans for live performances next year.

Stevie will headline the 30th anniversary edition of Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival, which takes place over Labor Day weekend, September 4-6, in Snowmass, Colorado. Three-day Early Bird passes for the event go on sale this Friday, December 20, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time, which is 12 p.m. ET.

In addition to Stevie, the festival's other announced headliners are rockers Kings of Leon, "The Middle" singer Maren Morris and country superstar Eric Church. Stevie and Maren actually sang together on Sheryl Crow's album Threads: All three women teamed up for a song called "Prove You Wrong."

More performers will be announced later.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.