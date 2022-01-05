Stevie Nicks Was Once On The Cover Of A Women’s Self Defense Book

Stevie Nicks has many talents – singer, songwriter, painter, dancer… and martial artist? In 1983, Nicks appeared on the cover of a women’s self defense book titled Hands Off!: A Unique New System of Self Defence Against Assault for the Women of Today – showing off her moves in high-heeled platform boots. The book’s author, Bob Jones, was a former security guard for Fleetwood Mac and other artists. ABBA singer Frida Lyngstad also appears in the book. Ever take a martial arts course? How long did you study?

