Stevie Nicks weighs in on Supreme Court decision: “History is repeating itself”

Stevie Nicks has good news and bad news: She didn’t get COVID during her recent run of tour dates — but she is very upset about the Supreme Court’s ruling last week.

In a letter posted to Twitter, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer writes, “Dear people, I got home from the tour late Wednesday night exhausted. It was great to be back in my world doing what I love for the first time in three years…AND I did not get COVID! We definitely proved that it can be done if you follow the rules. That is the good news.”

Stevie continues, “The bad news is that our women’s rights have been taken away.”

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman then says that before she comments further, she wants everyone to watch a documentary called The Janes. “It’s a huge deja vu for me, as it is about my generation leading up to Roe v Wade,” she writes. “Please watch it. It will blow your mind.”

She signs off, “History is repeating itself…and it’s even more frightening this time.”

The Janes, available on HBO Max, tells the true story of seven women in Chicago in 1972 who were arrested for running an underground network for women who wanted to have safe, affordable abortions — which at the time were illegal. The film features firsthand accounts from those women, some speaking on the record for the first time.

