Stevie Nicks Wrote a Song for Dolly Parton

It may be hard to imagine writing a song for Dolly Parton, but Stevie Nicks did just that!

Nicks once said in an interview with Rolling Stone that she had written the song “After The Glitter Fades” with Dolly Parton in mind.

“And it got sent to her and I don’t think Dolly ever really got it,” Nicks said in another interview. “I think if she’d ever got the song, she would have wanted to do it.”

“After the Glitter Fades” would eventually find its way on Nicks’ solo debut album ‘Belladonna.’

Do you think Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton should collaborate? Who is the better songwriter?