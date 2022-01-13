Stevie Wonder among guest artists featured on new album by young rapper-singer Cordae

ABC/Eric McCandless

Rapper-singer Cordae has announced that his upcoming second studio album, From a Bird’s Eye View, will feature a star-studded lineup of guest artists, including Stevie Wonder.

Wonder contributes to a track called “Champagne Glasses” that also features veteran rappers Nas and Freddie Gibbs.

Other artists appearing on From a Bird’s Eye View include Eminem, Lil Wayne, H.E.R. and Roddy Ricch. The 14-track project will be released Friday, and can be pre-ordered and pre-saved now at CordaeMusic.com.

From a Bird’s Eye View is the follow-up to Cordae’s 2019 debut album, The Lost Boy.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.