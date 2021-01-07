Stevie Wonder, Carlos Santana and others react to pro-Trump insurrection storming US Capitol

Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images

Like everyone else, members of the music community were consumed with the news Wednesday when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed and broke into the U.S. Capitol building amid the certification process to confirm President-elect Joe Biden‘s Electoral College victory. The insurrection resulted in at least four deaths, including one woman who was shot and killed.

Here are reactions and messages from a few veteran music artists, some of which are angrily directed at President Trump:

Stevie Wonder: “I am heartbroken and astounded that this narcissistic and dangerous president would put lives in danger and encourage violent sedition against our government. That man is no longer able to serve as President because he can’t accept defeat. Can we afford 2 more weeks? I say NO!”

Carlos Santana: “we ask GOD to transform any negative energy between us into divine love NOW.”

KISS‘ Paul Stanley: “These are TERRORISTS. This is armed insurrection. The flames were fanned today & over time by the president & specific senators who CANNOT be allowed now to distance from or denounce what they have directly caused. Know their names. THIS is the result of their deception. Shame.”

Bette Midler: “YOU CALLED FOR THIS INSURRECTION. YOU ARE 100% RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS. DON’T TRY TO HIDE BEHIND FAKE RHETORIC AND SUDDENLY PRETEND YOU DIDN’T! WE HEARD YOU, AND YOU ARE A TRAITOR!”

Dionne Warwick: “The state of our country deserves our undivided attention. Pay attention and listen closely. I love you all.”

Richard Marx (commenting on a photo of a shirtless protestor wearing a fur-and-horns headdress): “In the current America, this a**hole won’t be jailed. He’ll be booked on The Masked Singer.”

By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.