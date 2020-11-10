Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Gloria Estefan to perform during 'Nurse Heroes Live!' benefit concert

Courtesy of Nurse Heroes Live!; Elissa Kline

Stevie Wonder, Carole King and Gloria Estefan are among the stars who will show their gratitude for nurses this Thanksgiving Day.

They’ll be participating in Nurse Heroes Live!, a benefit concert that will stream live on Thursday, November 26. The concert, which Estefan’s husband, Emilio, is producing, will provide funding for programs including scholarships for nurses and their children.

The lineup of performers also includes Celine Dion, Josh Groban, David Foster, Katharine McPhee Foster, Pitbull, Black Eyed Peas, Andrea Bocelli, The Wailers and the Estefans’ daughter, Emily.

Whoopi Goldberg is set to host, with special appearances by Oprah Winfrey and Billy Crystal.

“I’ve had the privilege of producing some very special concerts but the response from celebrities for Nurse Heroes has been extraordinary,” says Emilio Estefan. “[C]combined they have over 450 million fans following them on social media.”

Nurse Heroes Live! will stream at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Thanksgiving Day. To find out ways to watch, check out Live.NurseHeroes.org.

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander

