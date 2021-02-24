Stevie Wonder confirms he is permanently moving to Ghana

ABC/Eric McCandless

Stevie Wonderis packing his backs and moving across the globe to West Africa, specifically Ghana, for a very important reason.

Speaking with Oprah Winfrey recently, a clip that has since gained new traction, the 25-time Grammy winner explained why he’s taking his family and fleeing the country.

As it turns out, the singer is concerned about the racial tensions in the U.S. and worries that his kids and their children will experience racial injustice.

“I wanna see this nation smile again,” said Wonder. “And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana, because I’m going to do that.”

The “Superstition” singer, who has floated his potential move since the mid-’70s, believes his family will be safer and happier living in Ghana versus America, with him adding, “I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say, ‘Oh, please like me. Please respect me. Please know that I am important. Please value me.’ What kind of [life] is that?”

Wonder insisted that is not the kind of life he wants his family to have.

When Oprah asked if he intends to “permanently move” to the West African nation, Wonder asserted, “I am.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.